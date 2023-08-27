Investors in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) have seen impressive returns of 226% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) share price has soared 226% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 20% in about a month. We note that Arista Networks reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Arista Networks achieved compound earnings per share growth of 31% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 48% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Arista Networks has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Arista Networks stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Arista Networks has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 47% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 19%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arista Networks better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Arista Networks you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

