Investors in Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) have unfortunately lost 24% over the last three years

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 25% in three years, versus a market return of about 40%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 11% in a month. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Arko moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

The modest 1.6% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Revenue is actually up 33% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Arko further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Arko has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Arko shareholders are down 16% for the year, (even including dividends), but the broader market is up 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 7% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Arko that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

