Investors in Artroniq Berhad (KLSE:ARTRONIQ) have seen fantastic returns of 445% over the past three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the Artroniq Berhad (KLSE:ARTRONIQ) share price is up a whopping 443% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. In the last week the share price is up 2.5%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Artroniq Berhad only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last three years Artroniq Berhad has grown its revenue at 26% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 76% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Artroniq Berhad have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Artroniq Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 86% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 33% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Artroniq Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Artroniq Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

