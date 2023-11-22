Investors in Asia File Corporation Bhd (KLSE:ASIAFLE) have seen returns of 21% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Asia File Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:ASIAFLE) share price is 18% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 5.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is up 15% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Asia File Corporation Bhd grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 14%. The share price gain of 18% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Asia File Corporation Bhd's TSR for the last 1 year was 21%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Asia File Corporation Bhd shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over one year. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Asia File Corporation Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Asia File Corporation Bhd you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

