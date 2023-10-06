Investors in Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO) have unfortunately lost 62% over the last five years

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO) share price is a whole 72% lower. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 43%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 28% each year. The share price decline of 22% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 62%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.0% in the last year, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad shareholders lost 41%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.