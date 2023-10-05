Investors in Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) have seen favorable returns of 78% over the past three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 70%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years of share price growth, Austin Engineering actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 7.5% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

It could be that the revenue growth of 5.9% per year is viewed as evidence that Austin Engineering is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Austin Engineering's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Austin Engineering shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 78%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Austin Engineering had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 7.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Austin Engineering better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Austin Engineering .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

