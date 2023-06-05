Investors in Australian Clinical Labs (ASX:ACL) have unfortunately lost 22% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 30%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 2.0%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Australian Clinical Labs because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 12% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Australian Clinical Labs reported an EPS drop of 51% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 30% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Australian Clinical Labs, it has a TSR of -22% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.0% in the last year, Australian Clinical Labs shareholders might be miffed that they lost 22% (even including dividends). While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 12%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Australian Clinical Labs better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Australian Clinical Labs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

