Investors in AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) have unfortunately lost 13% over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 13%. That's well below the market decline of 6.7%. AvidXchange Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The share price has dropped 29% in three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because AvidXchange Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year AvidXchange Holdings saw its revenue grow by 27%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 13%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

AvidXchange Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for AvidXchange Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

AvidXchange Holdings shareholders are down 13% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 6.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 29% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AvidXchange Holdings you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

