Investors in AVJennings (ASX:AVJ) have unfortunately lost 25% over the last five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 37% over a half decade.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, AVJennings' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 8.4% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 9% average annual decrease in the share price. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. Rather, the share price change has reflected changes in earnings per share.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between AVJennings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. AVJennings' TSR of was a loss of 25% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in AVJennings had a tough year, with a total loss of 2.1%, against a market gain of about 4.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 5% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - AVJennings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

