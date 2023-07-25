Investors in Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) have unfortunately lost 65% over the last year

This month, we saw the Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) up an impressive 32%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 66% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Baby Bunting Group reported an EPS drop of 24% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 66% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Baby Bunting Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Baby Bunting Group shareholders are down 65% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 11%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Baby Bunting Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Baby Bunting Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

