Investors Give Bacui Technologies International Ltd. (Catalist:YYB) Shares A 33% Hiding

The Bacui Technologies International Ltd. (Catalist:YYB) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 33%. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 43% share price drop.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Bacui Technologies International's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Media industry in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.3x and even P/S above 6x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Bacui Technologies International's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Bacui Technologies International certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Bacui Technologies International's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as Bacui Technologies International's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company's revenues underwent some rampant growth over the last 12 months. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has also set the world alight, thanks to the last 12 months of incredible growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 16% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Bacui Technologies International's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What Does Bacui Technologies International's P/S Mean For Investors?

Bacui Technologies International's P/S looks about as weak as its stock price lately. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Bacui Technologies International revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

