Investors in Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from five years ago are still down 65%, even after 19% gain this past week

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 85% in the last quarter. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. Indeed, the share price is down 65% in the period. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

While the stock has risen 19% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that Barnes & Noble Education didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Barnes & Noble Education saw its revenue shrink by 7.6% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline of 11% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Barnes & Noble Education shareholders are down 8.8% for the year, but the market itself is up 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 11% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Barnes & Noble Education better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Barnes & Noble Education , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

