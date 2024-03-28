Investors in Basilea Pharmaceutica (VTX:BSLN) have unfortunately lost 24% over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (VTX:BSLN) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 24%. That's well below the market return of 7.5%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 19% in three years. But it's up 8.8% in the last week.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Basilea Pharmaceutica reported an EPS drop of 15% for the last year. The share price decline of 24% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Basilea Pharmaceutica has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Basilea Pharmaceutica's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Basilea Pharmaceutica shareholders are down 24% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Basilea Pharmaceutica (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

