Investors in BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) have unfortunately lost 78% over the last three years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC); the share price is down a whopping 79% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 22%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

We don't think that BATM Advanced Communications' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last three years BATM Advanced Communications saw its revenue shrink by 5.8% per year. That is not a good result. Having said that the 21% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

BATM Advanced Communications shareholders are down 22% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.4%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that BATM Advanced Communications is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

