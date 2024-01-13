Investors in BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) have unfortunately lost 76% over the last three years

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 76% in that time. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

We don't think that BATM Advanced Communications' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last three years BATM Advanced Communications saw its revenue shrink by 15% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 21% per year. Never forget that loss making companies with falling revenue can and do cause losses for everyday investors. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

LSE:BVC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2024

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that BATM Advanced Communications shareholders are down 25% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.2%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BATM Advanced Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that BATM Advanced Communications is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

