Investors in Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) from three years ago are still down 85%, even after 51% gain this past week

It is a pleasure to report that the Bear Creek Mining Corporation (CVE:BCM) is up 84% in the last quarter. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 85% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

The recent uptick of 51% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Given that Bear Creek Mining didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Bear Creek Mining grew revenue at 122% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 23% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Bear Creek Mining's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

While the broader market gained around 12% in the last year, Bear Creek Mining shareholders lost 51%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bear Creek Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Bear Creek Mining (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

