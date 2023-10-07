Investors in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) have seen returns of 20% over the past year

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. One such company is Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), which saw its share price increase 18% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 16% (not including dividends). The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 11% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Becton Dickinson grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 12%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 18% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 48.12.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Becton Dickinson's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 20%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 3% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Becton Dickinson you should know about.

