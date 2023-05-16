Investors in Berjaya Land Berhad (KLSE:BJLAND) have seen notable returns of 41% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Berjaya Land Berhad (KLSE:BJLAND) shareholders have seen the share price rise 41% over three years, well in excess of the market return (5.7%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 18%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Berjaya Land Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Berjaya Land Berhad's revenue trended up 14% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. While the share price has done well, compounding at 12% yearly, over three years, that move doesn't seem over the top. If that's the case, then it could be well worth while to research the growth trajectory. Of course, it's always worth considering funding risks when a company isn't profitable.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Berjaya Land Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 18% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Berjaya Land Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Berjaya Land Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

