U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,860.00
    -58.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,903.75
    +63.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.50
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.31
    -1.37 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.00
    +22.80 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    +0.40 (+1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +4.89 (+21.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5530
    -1.4090 (-1.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,022.54
    +1,473.71 (+7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.87
    +48.04 (+10.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.55
    -167.80 (-2.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Investors bet more on the Bank of England pausing rate hikes

·1 min read
General view of the Bank of England building, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors bet more heavily on Monday on the possibility that the Bank of England will halt its run of interest rate increases at its March meeting next week after the failure of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Interest rate futures put the chance of no change in Bank Rate on March 23 at about 40%, up from 25% earlier on Monday and around 10% last week. Bets on a quarter-percentage point rate hike fell to about 60%.

The move followed a similar drop in expectations about a rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month after U.S. authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

Recommended Stories

  • Mideast Spymaster’s Hot AI Plays Rely on Related-Party Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US Futures Erase Gains on SVB Fallout: Market WrapTwo high-flying AI companies backed by an influential Middle Eastern royal have been opening up to the public markets for the first time. Behind the scenes, the

  • JPMorgan, PNC among suitors for SVB Financial in deal excluding SVB Bank - Axios

    Apollo Management and Morgan Stanley are also part of the discussions, Axios reported, adding Apollo was interested in financing a deal or acquiring some of the business. Reuters reported on Sunday that Silicon Valley Bank had received interest from PNC and Royal Bank of Canada but that had cooled on Sunday as U.S. regulators invited bids for the failed lender.

  • First Republic Bank shares slump 60% in premarket trade

    MARKET PULSE First Republic Bank (FRC) shares fell 60% after the weekend collapse of Signature Bank and Friday’s closure of SVB Financial, even as federal regulators stepped into guarantee those deposits and provide a new lending program.

  • SVB Collapse: "Big Short" Burry Accuses Regulators of Rewarding "Greed"

    U.S. regulators unveiled an emergency plan on Sunday, to avoid contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • SVB Bonds the US Says Will Be ‘Wiped Out’ Gain in Rare Session

    (Bloomberg) -- As US government officials pledged to fully protect all depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, they had a specific message for investors in the bonds and shares of the bank’s holding company.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US Futures E

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Republic, Provention Bio, Roku, Illumina, Boeing, and More Market Movers

    First Republic shares are sinking Monday even as it received funding from JPMorgan Chase and the Federal Reserve, Provention Bio soars after agreeing to be acquired by France's Sanofi in a $2.9 billion deal, and Carl Icahn is a preparing a proxy fight at Illumina, a report says.

  • Credit Suisse shares reach new record low

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares hit a new record low in morning trading on Switzerland's stock exchange. Bank shares in Europe and Asia plunged on Monday as the collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank continued to batter markets, while U.S. large banks failed to hold onto a brief premarket rally after authorities moved to stem the contagion. The bank's shares tumbled over 12% and were trading at 2.20 Swiss francs ($2.41) per share, down from a previous low of 2.41 francs hit on Friday.

  • Gundlach, Ackman Weigh Fed’s US Bank Rescue Impact on Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the government rescue of its depositors are ripping through market bets on everything from the economy to the US interest-rate outlook. Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US Futures Erase Gains on SVB Fallo

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The sudden closure of New York’s Signature Bank by state regulators Sunday underscored the urgency of extraordinary US efforts to backstop the nation’s banking system and quell mounting concerns among customers about the safety of their deposits.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • Goldman Scraps March Rate Hike Call as Traders Unwind Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than a week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a re-acceleration in the pace of interest-rate hikes, traders slammed it shut again amid the sudden eruption of financial strains at US regional banks.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of

  • SVB Clients in Limbo After Seeking Refuge in Money-Market Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- In the hours leading up to Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, a slew of startups tried to withdraw their cash. Those that couldn’t turned to a last-ditch option: parking it in third-party money-market funds offered through the lender.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion o

  • Bonds Surge, US Futures Pare Gains on SVB Fallout: Market Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets surged and US equity futures pared gains as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to reverberate through trading desks.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US Futures Erase Gains on SVB Fallout: Market WrapContracts on the S&P

  • US Regional Banks Remain Under Pressure as First Republic Sinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The overnight action by American regulators to steady the financial system was set to boost US stocks on Monday, but some pockets of the market signaled that fallout from the incident is far from over.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesUS Plans Emergency Mea

  • Signature Bank Closure Deals Another Blow to Crypto Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The closure of Signature Bank, a lender that counted a number of crypto companies as customers, marks another major setback for digital assets as the industry becomes ever more cut off from the banking system.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, U

  • SVB Collapse: U.S. Regulators Pull Out a Bazooka to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators say that all Silicon Valley bank depositors will get their money back and announced the shutdown of another bank in 48 hours.

  • How SVB Was Doomed By a Bad Bet on Mortgage Securities and the Fed’s Rate Hikes

    Silicon Valley Bank stumbled due to a mismatch of assets and liabilities, a mistake reminiscent of the thrift crisis of the 1970s.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Warren Buffet’s right-hand man has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' 3 stocks that keep Charlie Munger happy in tough times

    The 99-year-old investing legend has spoken.