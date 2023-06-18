Investors in Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de (NASDAQ:BWMX) have seen respectable returns of 78% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shareholders have seen the share price rise 44% over three years, well in excess of the market return (36%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 18% in the last year , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de achieved compound earnings per share growth of 2.1% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de the TSR over the last 3 years was 78%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de shareholders have gained 18% over twelve months (even including dividends). This isn't far from the market return of 20%. Notably, the longer term shareholders are better off with their TSR of 21% per year over the last three years. Share price gains are anything but steady, so it's a positive to see that the longer term returns are reasonable. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

