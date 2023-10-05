Investors bid Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) up US$76m despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 11%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 34% in the last quarter. While that's not great, the returns over five years have been decent. The share price is up 65%, which is better than the market return of 63%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Ambarella investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Because Ambarella made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Ambarella saw its revenue grow at 8.9% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. While the share price has beat the market, compounding at 11% yearly, over five years, there's certainly some potential that the market hasn't fully considered the growth track record. The key question is whether revenue growth will slow down, and if so, how quickly. Lack of earnings means you have to project further into the future justify the valuation on the basis of future free cash flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Ambarella is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

Ambarella shareholders are down 16% for the year, but the market itself is up 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ambarella better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ambarella .

