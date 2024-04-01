Investors bid Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) up US$219m despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 8.1%

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) share price is up 47% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 3.5%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that Arcus Biosciences didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

In the last 5 years Arcus Biosciences saw its revenue grow at 39% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 8% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. Arguably this falls in a potential sweet spot - modest share price gains but good top line growth over the long term justifies investigation, in our book.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Arcus Biosciences shareholders gained a total return of 3.5% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 8% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Arcus Biosciences that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

