Investors bid Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) up US$1.3b despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 17%

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 120% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Atlassian investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Atlassian isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Atlassian saw its revenue grow at 27% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 17% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Atlassian worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.6% in the last year, Atlassian shareholders lost 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Atlassian that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

