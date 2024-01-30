Investors bid Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) up US$2.6b despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 20%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 150% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 42% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 18% in the last three months.

Since it's been a strong week for Atlassian shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Atlassian isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Atlassian can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 20% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Atlassian worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Atlassian has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 63% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 20% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atlassian better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Atlassian has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

