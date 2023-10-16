Investors bid Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) up US$258m despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 24%

While Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 16% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 195% in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Intra-Cellular Therapies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Intra-Cellular Therapies can boast revenue growth at a rate of 78% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 24% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Intra-Cellular Therapies worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Intra-Cellular Therapies shareholders are up 14% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 24% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. Before spending more time on Intra-Cellular Therapies it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

