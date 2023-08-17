Investors bid VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) up US$32m despite increasing losses YoY, taking one-year return to 209%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 209%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 192% gain in the last three months. We'll need to follow VinFast Auto for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Since it's been a strong week for VinFast Auto shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

VinFast Auto isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year VinFast Auto saw its revenue shrink by 17%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 209%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that VinFast Auto shareholders have gained 209% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 192% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for VinFast Auto you should be aware of, and 4 of them make us uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

