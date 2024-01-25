Investors bid Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) up US$2.4b despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 40%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) share price is up a whopping 430% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 56% over the last quarter.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Zscaler investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Given that Zscaler didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Zscaler can boast revenue growth at a rate of 40% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 40% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Zscaler, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Zscaler shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 101% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 40% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Zscaler , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

