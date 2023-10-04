Investors in Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH.A) have seen respectable returns of 76% over the past three years

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 76%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Biglari Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Biglari Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Biglari Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Biglari Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

