Investors in Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) have seen stellar returns of 107% over the past year

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. During that period, the share price soared a full 107%. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Bit Digital made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Bit Digital actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 3.3%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 107% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Bit Digital in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Bit Digital shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 107% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Bit Digital (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

