Investors in Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) have unfortunately lost 57% over the last year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) share price has gained some 62% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 57% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Blend Labs wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Blend Labs' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 27%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 57% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We don't generally like to own companies with falling revenues and no profits, so we're pretty cautious of this one, at the moment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Blend Labs will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 13% in the last year, Blend Labs shareholders might be miffed that they lost 57%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 62% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Blend Labs better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Blend Labs you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

