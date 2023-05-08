Investors in Boeing (NYSE:BA) have seen notable returns of 54% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shareholders have seen the share price rise 54% over three years, well in excess of the market return (37%, not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Boeing wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Boeing saw its revenue grow at 0.7% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In that time the share price is up 15% per year, which is not unreasonable given the revenue gorwth. The real question is when the business will generate profits, and how quickly they will grow. In this sort of situation it can be worth putting the stock on your watchlist. If it can become profitable, then even moderate revenue growth could grow profits quickly.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Boeing will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Boeing has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 49% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Boeing (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

