Investors in Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) have seen favorable returns of 56% over the past three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) share price is up 56% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 15% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 1.6% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Brighthouse Financial didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Brighthouse Financial saw its revenue shrink by 1.5% per year. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 16% each year in that time. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Brighthouse Financial provided a TSR of 1.6% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 2% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

