Investors in Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) have seen incredible returns of 741% over the past five years

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 741% in that time. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for five years, so spare a thought for those caught in the 42% decline over the last three years: that's a long time to wait for profits. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Byrna Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Byrna Technologies can boast revenue growth at a rate of 44% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 53% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Byrna Technologies, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Byrna Technologies

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Byrna Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 123% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 53% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Byrna Technologies that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

