Investors in C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) have seen solid returns of 119% over the past five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) shareholders have enjoyed a 73% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 3.0% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 2.5% in the last year , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, C.I. Holdings Berhad achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 31% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 4.64 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

KLSE:CIHLDG Earnings Per Share Growth December 21st 2023

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, C.I. Holdings Berhad's TSR for the last 5 years was 119%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

C.I. Holdings Berhad provided a TSR of 2.5% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 17% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for C.I. Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

