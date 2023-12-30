Investors in Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) have seen incredible returns of 530% over the past five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) share price is up a whopping 530% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 16% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 11% in the last three months. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Cadence Design Systems achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 33% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 44% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 77.38.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Cadence Design Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cadence Design Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 70% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 44%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

