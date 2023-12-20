Investors in Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI) have unfortunately lost 62% over the last three years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 62% share price collapse, in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 35% in the last year.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Calidus Resources made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Calidus Resources saw its revenue grow by 159% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 17% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ASX:CAI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2023

A Different Perspective

Calidus Resources shareholders are down 35% for the year, but the market itself is up 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Calidus Resources you should be aware of.

