Investors in Calix (ASX:CXL) have seen incredible returns of 338% over the past five years

Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 338%. Impressive! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 37% drop, in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Calix didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Calix can boast revenue growth at a rate of 29% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 34% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Calix, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Calix stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.2% in the last year, Calix shareholders lost 37%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 34%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Calix better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Calix is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

