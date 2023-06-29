Investors in Camplify Holdings (ASX:CHL) have seen returns of 23% over the past year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) share price is 23% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 6.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Camplify Holdings for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Camplify Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Camplify Holdings saw its revenue grow by 83%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 23% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Camplify Holdings. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Camplify Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Camplify Holdings shareholders have gained 23% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 14% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Camplify Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Camplify Holdings (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

