Investors in Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) have seen incredible returns of 940% over the past five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) share price has soared 940% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 25% gain in the last three months. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Capstone Copper didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Capstone Copper saw its revenue grow at 30% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 60%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Capstone Copper, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

TSX:CS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2024

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Capstone Copper will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Capstone Copper has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 60% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

