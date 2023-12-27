Investors in Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) have seen impressive returns of 103% over the past year

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 39% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 103% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Cardlytics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Cardlytics saw its revenue shrink by 1.2%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 103%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cardlytics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 103% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Cardlytics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

