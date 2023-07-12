Investors in Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) from a year ago are still down 89%, even after 21% gain this past week

It's nice to see the Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) share price up 21% in a week. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 89% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$9.8m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Given that Cazoo Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Cazoo Group grew its revenue by 91% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 89% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Cazoo Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While Cazoo Group shareholders are down 89% for the year, the market itself is up 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 44%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Cazoo Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

