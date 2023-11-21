Investors in CDL Investments New Zealand (NZSE:CDI) have seen returns of 1.4% over the past three years

No-one enjoys it when they lose money on a stock. But no-one can make money on every call, especially in a declining market. The CDL Investments New Zealand Limited (NZSE:CDI) is down 11% over three years, but the total shareholder return is 1.4% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 10%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

CDL Investments New Zealand saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 27% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 4% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, CDL Investments New Zealand's TSR for the last 3 years was 1.4%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CDL Investments New Zealand shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.0% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - CDL Investments New Zealand has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

