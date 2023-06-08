Investors in Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) have unfortunately lost 41% over the last three years

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) share price has gained 21% in the last three months. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 41% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Champions Oncology didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Champions Oncology saw its revenue grow by 19% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 12% per year. This implies the market had higher expectations of Champions Oncology. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Champions Oncology shareholders are down 25% for the year, but the market itself is up 3.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

