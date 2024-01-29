Investors in Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) have unfortunately lost 61% over the last five years

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) share price has gained 24% in the last three months. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 64% in that time. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Chorus Aviation became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 3.7% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Chorus Aviation's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Chorus Aviation shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 61%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Chorus Aviation had a tough year, with a total loss of 31%, against a market gain of about 3.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Chorus Aviation better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Chorus Aviation is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

