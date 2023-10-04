Investors in Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) have seen decent returns of 50% over the past five years

While Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 22% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 50%, less than the market return of 57%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 38% decline over the last twelve months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Clean Energy Fuels didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Clean Energy Fuels saw its revenue grow at 3.7% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. The modest growth is probably broadly reflected in the share price, which is up 9%, per year over 5 years. The business could be one worth watching but we generally prefer faster revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Clean Energy Fuels in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Investors in Clean Energy Fuels had a tough year, with a total loss of 38%, against a market gain of about 11%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Clean Energy Fuels has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

