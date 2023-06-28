Investors in CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) have unfortunately lost 78% over the last five years

It is doubtless a positive to see that the CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) share price has gained some 65% in the last three months. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 78% lower after that period. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

CleanSpark wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, CleanSpark grew its revenue at 73% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 12% each year, in the same time period. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on CleanSpark's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

CleanSpark shareholders are up 5.7% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 12% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for CleanSpark you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

