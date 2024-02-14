Investors in Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) have seen impressive returns of 107% over the past year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 105%. On top of that, the share price is up 71% in about a quarter. Also impressive, the stock is up 46% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year, Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA actually saw its earnings per share drop 42%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We doubt the modest 0.5% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

