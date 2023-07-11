Investors’ Concerns Impacted MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned 1.91% compared to 0.90% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 88.68% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 23.33% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mercadolibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is an eCommerce platform. On July 10, 2023, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stock closed at $1,087.15 per share. One-month return of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was -10.12%, and its shares gained 66.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has a market capitalization of $54.583 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund made the following comment about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Bottom contributors to performance for the quarter included Latin American marketplace MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). MercadoLibre was negatively impacted by investor concerns around a potential devaluation of the Argentine peso despite the natural hedge of its expense footprint in the country, and without regard to continued momentum in the company’s Brazilian and Mexican operations."

