Investors in Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) have seen stellar returns of 104% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) share price has flown 104% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. In the last week shares have slid back 2.2%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Consumer Portfolio Services was able to grow its EPS at 47% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 3.41 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Consumer Portfolio Services shareholders are down 18% for the year, but the market itself is up 27%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Consumer Portfolio Services better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Consumer Portfolio Services (including 1 which is concerning) .

