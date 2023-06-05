Investors in ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) have unfortunately lost 88% over the last year

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 88% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because ContextLogic hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 51% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that ContextLogic didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

ContextLogic's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 68%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. The market didn't mess around, sending shares down the garbage shute. (Or down 88% to be specific). This kind of performance makes us wary, and usually gives us reason to forget about a stock. While some losers redeem themselves, most remain losers and we prefer winners anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.2% in the last year, ContextLogic shareholders might be miffed that they lost 88%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 51% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ContextLogic better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with ContextLogic .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

